Chinese vice premier Han Zheng: Phase one deal is good for US, China and the world

Speaking from Davos

The Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng speaking from Davos says:
  • Underlying trend of the Chinese economy remains unchanged
  • The Phase one trade deal is good for the US, China and good for the world
Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin is saying that 
  • US growth projections for this year's too low and that 
  • recent trade deals will lift growth.  
  • He added US trade issues it didn't hurt global economic growth.  

Finally, Pres. Trump it is on the news wires saying that he is going to talk 'big trade deal' with the European Union. 
 
