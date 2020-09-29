Citi, HSBC both tip central banks as big gold buyers in 2021

Bloomberg with a bit of a round up of the two forecasts for renewed CB buying next year.

Citi sees purchases rising to rising to about 450 tons

compared with 375 tons this year (lowest in a decade) HSBC Securities are at 400 tons HSBC Securities are at 400 tons

their 2020 estimate is 390 tons





More:





Russia, China both seen as significant buyers by Citi





HSBC

“While the influence of central bank activity should not be discounted, it is taking a backseat to ETFs and other forms of demand this year.”























