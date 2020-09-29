Citi, HSBC both tip central banks as big gold buyers in 2021

Bloomberg with a bit of a round up of the two forecasts for renewed CB buying next year.

Citi sees purchases rising to rising to about 450 tons 
  • compared with 375 tons this year (lowest in a decade)
HSBC Securities are at 400 tons
  • their 2020 estimate is 390 tons 

More:

Russia, China both seen as significant buyers by Citi

 HSBC
  • “While the influence of central bank activity should not be discounted, it is taking a backseat to ETFs and other forms of demand this year.”
If you'd like to check it out, Bloomberg report is available here

