Citi on EUR/USD - danger of correction possibly to 1.1530, then higher (potential 1.24 by September)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Citi on the euro, expanding on the headline above:

  • EURUSD price action here is increasingly looking similar to that seen before the correction lower from 1.1422 to 1.1168 in June. 
  • This may suggest a danger of a deeper correction in the coming days (possibly as far as 1.1475-1.1530). 
  • Upside for the pair includes 1.1934 and 1.2000, a break of which would open the way towards even higher levels of 1.24-1.25 by September.
 

