Citi says the prospect of positive COVID-19 vaccine news is likely still underpriced by markets - here's the FX trade

A client note from Citi saying that the market is likely underpricng positive coronavirus vaccine prospects.

Trade is to buy a basket of:

Canadian dollar

Mexican peso

Norwegian krone

Funded by (ie sell):

yen

Swiss franc

USD

Citi note that this "vaccine optimism" trade is closely related to 'risk-on' trades. As for timing, the analysts are wary - it may be too early due to:

near-term investor focus on the US election

the risk of second waves

What to watch for timing is:

Preliminary Phase III results as soon as next month should provide better opportunity for entry



