Citi says the prospect of positive COVID-19 vaccine news is likely still underpriced by markets - here's the FX trade

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A client note from Citi saying that the market is likely underpricng positive coronavirus vaccine prospects.

Trade is to buy a basket of: 
  • Canadian dollar
  • Mexican peso
  • Norwegian krone
Funded by (ie sell):
  • yen
  • Swiss franc
  • USD
Citi note that this "vaccine optimism" trade is closely related to 'risk-on' trades. As for timing, the analysts are wary - it may be too early due to:
  • near-term investor focus on the US election
  • the risk of second waves
What to watch for timing is:
  • Preliminary Phase III results as soon as next month should provide better opportunity for entry

