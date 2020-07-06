Citi says no longer bearish on risk assets
From a Citi analysts client note - the bank has switched from bearish to neutral
Says markets seem to be less troubled about the rising number COVID-19 cases, due to:
- falling hospital and fatality trends
- better targeted economic restrictions
- medical breakthroughs are possible
Now look to buy dips in US equites (S&P500), look for higher ahead of earnings season
- USD bias probably now negative
- could be EUR/USD upside (Citi cite the EU recovery fund, less threat from the German court ruling on BUBA bond buying)
via Bloomberg