Compare to AIG bailout

Kayla Tausche from CNBC is reporting the US lawmakers are wary of bailing out Boeing comparing them to AIG:













The price of Boeing reached a high price of $446 on March 1, 2019 and traded as high as $350 on February 12, 2020. The decline from the high has been over 80%. The decline from the February high has been close to 75%. The recent lows are the lowest since April 2013.