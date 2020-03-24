CNBC: Pres. Trump held call with investors, hedge funds today

Met with Paul Tudor Jones, Stephen Schwarzman, others to talk markets.

Pres. Trump and VP Pence at a telephone call discussion with investors and hedge fund managers about the coronavirus impact on the economy.







Included in the call were Paul Tudor Jones, Stephen Schwarzman, Dan Loeb, Vista equities Robert Smith, and Jeffrey Schecher from ICE.







The focus was on how America's money managers were viewing the markets in the US economy and in discussion on what more the Federal Reserve could do to support industries that are feeling pressure as a result of the coronavirus.











Meanwhile on Capitol Hill, according to Nancy Pelosi, the deal negotiations have reached the end zone. The major indices have come off of their high levels:

S&P index is up 156 points or 6.97% at 2392.70. The high reached 2436.88



Nasdaq index is the .420 points or 6.10% at 7281.35. The high reached 7393.62

Dow is up 1554 points or 8.35% at 20140. The high reached 20440.30.

Pres Trump has subsequently said that he would like to see the US economy reopened by Easter, which is on April 12 - less than 3 weeks away.