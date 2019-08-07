CNBC reports: Trump to ban government agencies from purchasing from Huawei

According to senior administration official

CNBC is reporting that a senior administrative official has told them that the Trump administration will announce a deal later today that would prevent government agencies from doing business with Huawei. The rule would ban agencies from directly purchasing telecom, video surveillance equipment, or services.





The new role is expected to take effect on August 13 and apparently applies not only to Huawei but also list of other telecom companies such as ZTE, and Hikvision.







Contractors, however will be able to seek waivers from federal agencies if they believe their interaction with those companies are not a security threat.







