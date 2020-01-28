Coronavirus: 6000 medical workers from across China expected in Wuhan by tomorrow

Medical professionals in Wuhan and surrounds have been working around the clock, but some relief is in sight

  • Bureau of Medical Administration at the National Health Commission says 4000+ medical staff from across the country have arrived in Wuhan already
  • Another 1800 medical will arrive later today
Heroic efforts by these folks. 

Here are the coronavirus posts as they happened today. Chronology is from the bottom up:
Finally some response from US stocks - final candle is Monday trade in the US ion the S&P500
