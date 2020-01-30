Coronavirus - Americans flown from China arrived in California, 72 hours quarantine

Around 200 in the group, mostly US diplomats and their families

evacuated from Wuhan
  • flown into the US aboard a US government-chartered plane
  • were medically screened by Chinese government and US officials before boarding the plane in Wuhan
  • and again during the refueling stop in Alaska by a team from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
  • passengers have agreed to remain voluntarily in special housing at the military base, cordoned off from base personnel, for 72 hours
None of the arriving passengers has so far exhibited any signs of illness such as fever, cough or other respiratory symptoms, the officials said.

Reuters report from a little earlier today. 
 
