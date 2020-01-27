Coronavirus and markets: Where the connection is
A look at the coronavirus and its connection to marketsCurrently, more and more analysts talk about the impact of the coronavirus on the financial markets. You saw such headlines as "coronavirus is pushing gold and Japanese yen up" or "Asian stocks are down due to the spread of the virus". Have you thought why global markets react to the non-economic event? Have you found the answers? If you haven't, read the article to get clues on the correlation between the epidemic and the financial markets; and the forecast for the upcoming market moves.
What the coronavirus is
Coronavirus is a wide range of viruses that cause such illnesses as the common cold. The virus usually applies to animals. However, there are cases when it spreads from animals to people. That is what happened in China. The virus appeared in Chinese city Wuhan on January 31, 2019. Since that time, it has expanded around the world including such countries as Thailand, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the US. It is a deadly virus that has already taken the lives of 25 people, 830 are infected.Due to the expansion, the virus has been influencing markets more and more.
Why the virus affects markets
It may sound strange that the medical virus has an impact on the financial world. Traders know that natural disasters and epidemics always affect the market. However, usually, it's the market of the suffering country. This time, the coronavirus has affected not only China but the whole market sentiment. Let's figure out why this has happened.
Last year, market sentiment was shaken by the risk of the global recession. Chinese economic data was one of the barometers of the global economic slowdown due to US-China trade tensions and the financial power of Beijing. The virus led to the shutdown of three Chinese cities. As a result, analysts think it may affect the Chinese economy in general.
Economists see another risk in the expansion of the virus. It is mostly noticed in Asian countries. However, one case was already registered in the US. If the epidemic spreads around the world, the risks for the world markets will increase even more.The third point we should consider is the fragility of market sentiment due to the Brexit and geopolitical instability, thanks to Mr. Trump, US-Sino trade war is not among risks for now. As a result, any negative event is considered as a risk factor.
Market outlook
The virus may have a short-term
effect if the vaccine is invented soon and the escalation of the virus
decreases. In the case of the virus expansion around the globe, more markets
will be affected.
Source: FactSetOn January 23, Shanghai's stock market fell by almost 2.8% because China's government closed off all public transportation in Wuhan. Two other cities were also blocked.
Source: Investing
Investors worry that the country's
Lunar New Year holiday that starts on Saturday will increase the spread as
Chinese citizens will travel domestically and abroad. The Chinese market will
be closed during the week. However, US stocks can stay under pressure.
Safe-haven assets
Nowadays, gold is a major
safe-haven asset that reacts to global risks. If we follow the direction of the
XAU since December 31, 2019, we will see that the XAU/USD pair is not that
strong during the past weeks. US-Iran geopolitical crisis was the biggest
driver of the pair at the beginning of the year. As a result, the pair reached
a high of 1,611. After the crisis passed, the pair rebounded and has been
trading within a narrow range of 1,545-1,611. All its ups and down mostly
related to the strength of the USD.
As for the US dollar. The greenback
has been recovering since the beginning of the year. And this happened not
because of the risks of the virus. The USD is a weak safe-haven asset that
means the negative market sentiment could not push the American currency up
that much. The US-China war melting and US-Iran tensions were more important
factors for the USD.
As for the Japanese yen, if you read
our article "Gold and Japanese yen: who is not a safe-haven asset anymore?", you know that the JPY is unlikely can be considered as a
refuge. If we take a look at the chart of the USD/JPY, we will see a decline of
the pair. Some consider the fall as the strength of the Japanese yen caused by
the negative market sentiment, however, we should remember that previously the
pair reached highs of May 2019 and the correction was expected. The pair
rebounded from 110.20 and fell to 109.31. If the decline continues, the pair
will target 108.86, 108.47. In the case of the upward movement, previous
supports will become resistances. And additional resistance levels can be
placed at 109.62, 110.20.
We don't underestimate the impact of the virus on market sentiment. However, it may be not that strong as some analysts claim. The spread of the virus will negatively affect the global market outlook. Until then, we may expect a negative impact on the Asian markets. To catch the market mood, follow the news with FBS.
