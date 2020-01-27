Coronavirus - Another city in China suspends transit

Tangshan City in Hebei has suspended public transit 

  • Suspension begins today
Tangshan is in north eastern China, Hebei province (not to be confused with Hubei province where Wuhan is located) 

