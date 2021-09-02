Coronavirus - Australia's 2nd-largest state report another jump in cases

The focus has switched from new daily cases (report today is 208 local transmissions, 96 been linked to known cases and outbreaks) to when the 70% first dose target will be hit.

70% of the eligible population having received the first dose is the initial target to begin winding back some of the lockdown restrictions in the state. Given the history of bouncebacks in the economy once restrictions are eased growth should begin ticking up from then.





Estimates as of today are this initial target will be hit in Victoria on September 20 (or thereabouts). The rate is currently accelerating so earlier may be achieved (18 Sep. touted).

80% fully vaccinated is estimated around October 26.





NSW state has already achieved this initial target.











