Coronavirus - Bank in China cuts interest rate for small companies in Hubei province

Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
Broader US stock indices give up gains. S&P and NASDAQ now trading in the red
-
USDJPY retest the 100 hour moving average for the 3rd time today
-
Major indices open with solid gains but as earnings not scaring investors
-
EURUSD dips back below the 1.1000 level.
-
USDCAD moves to new session highs and away from its 100 day MA
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday January 29 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday January 28 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday January 27 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Friday January 24 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday January 23 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
Breaking down the FOMC decision
-
ECB's Rehn: We have not run out of monetary policy tools
-
BOJ's Kuroda: Still continuing efforts to hit 2% inflation target as soon as possible
-
AUD slow move higher. RBA rate cut expectations have been pared back, but not by everyone.
-
Recap of the BOJ summary earlier - 'Japanification' talk may lead to BOJ policy review