Coronavirus - Bank in China cuts interest rate for small companies in Hubei province

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Wuhan is in Hubei province, the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Along similar lines, yesterday the PBOC said it would inject "reasonable and sufficient liquidity" in the money market. Stock markets will reopen in China on Monday February 3 the lunar year holiday was extended. 


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose