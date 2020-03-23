Coronavirus - California to take further steps to reduce crowding in outdoor spaces

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

California's Governor Newsom orders all state parking lots to shut immediately 

Measure is to reduce crowding in outdoor spaces 

More:
  • Says stay at home order could last 8 to 12 weeks 

ForexLive
