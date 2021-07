Yesterday was a record ion the country

Not any more, 1,316 new COVID-19 cases reported tpoday.





Restrictions will be tightened in Seoul (from July 12) to the highest level. And the country's President has called an emergency meeting ... for Monday.





Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum:



"Seoul alone saw 500 confirmed cases for the third day"

"Four out of five infections are from the metropolitan Seoul area."