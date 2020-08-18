Coronavirus - China closes in on a vaccine, says it'll use access to it strategically

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Wall Street Journal with the report on  priority access to a Chinese vaccine, which is said to be close.

  • Beijing's top officials and some of its drugmakers have begun promising early access to countries of strategic interest 
  • China's Foreign Ministry has promised the Philippines priority access to a Chinese vaccine
  • Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech Ltd. has agreed to work with Brazil and Indonesia to produce hundreds of millions of doses of its vaccine candidate for local use
  • Pakistan would receive doses to distribute to roughly one-fifth of its population of 220 million, under a deal that allows China National Pharmaceutical Group, also known as Sinopharm, to conduct clinical trials there
  • Russia may produce a vaccine developed by China's military and China-based CanSino Biologics 
Here is the link to the Journal for more. 



