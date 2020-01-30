Coronavirus - China official joins in with the WHO in trying to calm fears

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry:

  • China has confidence and capability to win the war against the coronavirus
  • Will continue to work with the who and other countries to maintain global and regional public health security




