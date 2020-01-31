Coronavirus - China's NHC figures: Confirmed deaths 213, confirmed cases 9,692

China's National Health Commission official figures hitting now:

  • confirmed cases 9,692  
  • 1,982 new cases were confirmed for January 30
  • 1,527 cases classified as severe
  • 213 confirmed dead
