Coronavirus - Confirmed - Australia NSW, Victoria border closed.

Earlier report is here, proved correct:

Leader of the Victoria state confirms the closure.

Today's numbers in Vic
  • +127 cases (accelerating again)
  • 24,500 tests over the weekend, brings total tests 952,000
  • 5 patients in ICU
  • another death on Sunday to add to the toll 


