Coronavirus continues to simmer in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia reports 4193 cases vs 3383 yesterday





Early in June there was considerable worry about spiking coronavirus cases in Saudia Arabia. Since then they appear to have blunted the spike but haven't been able to reverse the rise. The 4193 cases today are the eighth worst day for the country.





The country eased restrictions last week and allowed all commercial activities to resume. Gatherings of more than 50 people are still banned and mask wearing is mandatory.







The top spots for infections yesterday were: