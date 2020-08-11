Coronavirus ICYMI - Auckland (New Zealand) is going back into lock down today

News hit yesterday that NZ had experienced a community transmission outbreak of COVID-19 

First this:
Then:
There have been four cases in one Auckland household.

Auckland moves to a Level 3 lockdown from noon local time today
  • initially for 3 days
  • remainder of the country moves to Level 2
Alert Level 3
  • non-essential workers are encouraged to work from home
  • schools and childcare centres will close for all but essential workers
  • most gatherings of more than 10 people are not permitted
There will be further info from NZ today at 
  • press conferences at 10:30am and 1pm

