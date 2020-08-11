Coronavirus ICYMI - Auckland (New Zealand) is going back into lock down today

Subscription Confirmed!
Dollar moves higher and tests some technical targets
Gold cracks back below 2011 high at 1921.17 Run lower continues
The NZDUSD has the 200 bar MA on 4-hour chart catch up to the price. Key level for buyers and sellers.
USDJPY breaks above early August highs and approaches other key target
USDCHF completes the down and up lap
With a new COVID-19 lock down in NZ the RBNZ confirm their statement will be released as normal today
RBNZ monetary policy decision due today (Wednesday 12 August 2020) - preview
Federal Reserve revises pricing for Municipal Liquidity Facility
Fed's Barkin: Low interest rates may be encouraging demand for stocks
Monetary Authority of Singapore says monetary policy stance appropriate