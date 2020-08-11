Coronavirus ICYMI - Auckland (New Zealand) is going back into lock down today

News hit yesterday that NZ had experienced a community transmission outbreak of COVID-19

First this:

Then:

There have been four cases in one Auckland household.







Auckland moves to a Level 3 lockdown from noon local time today

initially for 3 days

remainder of the country moves to Level 2

Alert Level 3

non-essential workers are encouraged to work from home

schools and childcare centres will close for all but essential workers

most gatherings of more than 10 people are not permitted

There will be further info from NZ today at

press conferences at 10:30am and 1pm

















