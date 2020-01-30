Coronavirus- Ikea have closed all their stores in China

Ikea had closed half of their stores (15 of 30) but now all are closed

About 14,000 people are employed in the stores. So far the firm has said its paid leave.





Apart from the human toll the toll on the economy is growing.





Currencies are not moving much, but moving as expected on the deteriorating news out China (and elsewhere)





AUD/JPY down on the session:





Regional stocks:

ASX 200, Australia, -0.5%



Nikkei 225, Japan -1.6%



KOSPI, South Korea -1.1%



Hang Seng, HK -1.4%



TAIEX in Taiwan, back from holidays today and -4.9%



China stocks remain closed for the holiday, which has been extended to next week.



