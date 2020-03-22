Coronavirus - Japan media report Japan is to limit entry for travellers from the US

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Over the weekend Japan had advised its citizens not to travel to the United States

  • avoid non-essential and non-urgent travel to the US
It now appears Japan is put up the shutters from travellers from the US\

more to come  


This is an old photo - no hand shaking any more 

