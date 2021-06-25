Coronavirus lockdown announced for some areas of Sydney (Australia)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Sydney COVID-19 

People in four Local Government Areas:
  • Sydney City, 
  • Woollahra, 
  • Waverley, 
  • Randwick 
must stay at home unless leaving it is necessary for 4 reasons only:
  • work, 
  • education, 
  • exercise, 
  • or to buy essential goods (in Sydney's east I am sure this covers Armani clothing and what have you ;-)   ) 
Through to July 2 at this stage.

