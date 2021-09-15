Coronavirus - Moderna highlights new clinical data, improved vaccine performance

Moderna says 88 breakthrough cases of Covid-19 occurred in more recently vaccinated group vs. 162 cases in the group vaccinated last year

  • The firm adds that its mRNA-1273 remains highly effective against Covid-19 in real-world effectiveness study during surge in delta cases
  • And believes the data support benefit of an mRNA-1273 booster dose



