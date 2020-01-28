Coronavirus - More on the potential for the US to halt flights inbound from China. Not happening.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reuters citing unnamed sources for more info on this earlier:

Via Reuters now, citing 'sources':
  • White House monitoring China-US flights amid coronavirus outbreak, but decided Tuesday against suspending air traffic 
  • White House holding daily meetings on coronavirus and could revisit idea of suspending US-China flights 
Yeah, like I said in the first post on this (with the rumour) I reckon there would be nothing faster in the universe than Trump tweeting this if it was decided. So yeah, until we hear from Mr. T …. nope. 


