Coronavirus - More on the potential for the US to halt flights inbound from China. Not happening.

Via Reuters now, citing 'sources':

White House monitoring China-US flights amid coronavirus outbreak, but decided Tuesday against suspending air traffic

White House holding daily meetings on coronavirus and could revisit idea of suspending US-China flights

Yeah, like I said in the first post on this (with the rumour) I reckon there would be nothing faster in the universe than Trump tweeting this if it was decided. So yeah, until we hear from Mr. T …. nope.