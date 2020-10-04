Coronavirus - New York City seeks to reinstate virus restrictions in some spots

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

New York City's mayor Bill de Blasio says he has asked the state for permission to close about 300 schools and reinstate restrictions on nonessential businesses in several neighborhoods 

  • would happen starting Wednesday
  • in nine ZIP codes in the city
Info via AP
