Coronavirus - Singapore to ban short-term visitors & through transit. 2 Australian states to shut down.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Updating a few COVID-19 developments in Asia. 

Singapore will not be allowing short-term visitors to enter or transit through:
  • and will limit the entry of work permit holders to those in essential sectors
  • new bans begin Tuesday
Australia's two most populous states, NSW and Victoria, are to go into lockdown:
  • all non-essential services to be banned within 48 hours 
  • schools in Victoria will close from Tuesday
  • supermarkets, banks, pharmacies, other essential services to remain open   




