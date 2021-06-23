Coronavirus - Taiwan set to extend its lockdown through to July 12

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Taiwan's shut down is 'soft', not as harsh as elsewhere.

Local media (TVBS, a Taiwanese commercial television broadcaster reports plans are afoot to extend to July 12.

Nealy 80 new local cases were reported yesterday. 


