Coronavirus - Trump speaking ahead of the election on COVID-19 treatment (plasma)

Trump is speaking now on his move to authorise emergency use of COVID-19 plasma treatment

Posted earlier here

Says now:

the action will expand access to plasma treatment





It has to be more promising than drinking bleach. Its good to see Trump at least paying some heed to medical science, even if this is still experimental/for emergency use only and not conclusively proven.





(Background to this is the FDA just authorized emergency use of convalescent plasma for treatment of certain Covid-19 patients. the treatment is still undergoing testing.)





Also from Trump, this time about the spate of disasters hitting the US, approves emergency declarations for:

California (re fires)

Puerto Rico (re hurricane)