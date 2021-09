UK authorities are planning precautionary measures heading into winter according to some tabloid media reports.

Tightening of mask-wearing rules

Some schools to have extensions to their holidays

As Adam reported earlier, the rise in cases is the reason for the precautionary plans. Widespread economic shutdowns are not in the plans, due to hospitalizations that have remained far below earlier peaks.





The report notes there is still work to be done in getting vaccinations done, saying that the under 40s rate of vaccination is lagging. Severe illness from COVID-19 has become a disease of the unvaccinated.









I reckon mask-wearing is going to be with us all for a good while to come to help protect those choosing to remain unvaccinated.