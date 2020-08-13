Coronavirus - UK to impose a 14 day quarantine on arrivals from France, Netherlands

COVID-19 announcement from the UK Transport Minister.

Arrivals from France and The Netherlands will be placed in a 14 day quarantine

Says if this is not done now we would be failing to act on an infection rate that is too high

the new quarantine measure will come into effect on Saturday at 4am

List also includes: malta, Monaco, Aruba, Turks and Caicos



This will obviously impact UK residents returning from holidays in the listed countries. Its summer time in Europe … this will impact hundreds of thousands of returning residents.





---

Current numbers indicate the infection rate in the UK population is around 6%, and as high as 13% in London (treat those numbers as guides, not gospel).











