Coronavirus - UK to impose a 14 day quarantine on arrivals from France, Netherlands

COVID-19 announcement from the UK Transport Minister.

  • Arrivals from France and The Netherlands will be placed in a 14 day quarantine
  • Says if this is not done now we would be failing to act on an infection rate that is too high
  • the new quarantine measure will come into effect on Saturday at 4am 
  • List also includes: malta, Monaco, Aruba, Turks and Caicos
This will obviously impact UK residents returning from holidays in the listed countries. Its summer time in Europe … this will impact hundreds of thousands of returning residents. 

Current numbers indicate the infection rate in the UK population is around 6%, and as high as 13% in London (treat those numbers as guides, not gospel). 

