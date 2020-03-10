Coronavirus update from Italy - hospitals overwhelmed, not treating all other emergencies

Information via Jason Van Schoor, a UK based Registrar in Anaesthesia & ICM

Passing on an update from an intensivist/A&E consultant currently in northern Italy:

In brief:
  • current situation is difficult to imagine
  • hospitals are overwhelmed by Covid-19, they are running 200% capacity
  • We've stopped all routine
  • all ORs have been converted to ITUs and they are now diverting or not treating all other emergencies like trauma or strokes
  • hundreds of pts with severe respiratory failure 
  • Staff are working as much as they can but they are starting to get sick and are emotionally overwhelmed
There is, unfortunately, much more, here: @jasonvanschoor

There are plenty of comments from people hiding behind anonymity that the outbreak is nothing to worry about. Ignoring clear evidence is life threatening, these anonymous ITGs are best ignored. 

