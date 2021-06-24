COVID strategy to change for Government's.

The cases in Scotland are rising, but the hospitalisations are rising at a far slower rate

So, around 50% of Scotland are vaccinated (pretty much same as the UK).

The figures look optimistic that the link between cases, hospitalisations and deaths have been broken. There tends to be a three-week delay between infection and hospital admission, so the picture will become clearer towards the end of the month.

If the number of Covid hospital patients remains flat, or continues with a slow rise and deaths don't pick up then the back of COVID-19 is broken and Gov't's will start to plan for us living 'with COVID-19' rather than protecting citizens 'dying from COVID-19'.

Instinct here is that this is now the expected case.