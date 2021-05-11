Daiwa comments on the easiest reflation trade right now

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Snippet commentary via Daiawa Securities 

  • "Right now the easiest reflation trade is to watch commodity prices and buy commodity currencies"
  • "The markets have doubts about the Fed's benign view of inflation, but uncertainty about policy keeps some currency pairs in a tight range." 
Quotes via Reuters.

Well, commodities are kicking goals right now. CAD the big winner in past weeks in the commodity currency sphere. The Bank of Canada played a role in this with its indication it'd be head of other DM central banks in tapering.  

BOC boss Macklem 
