Daiwa comments on the easiest reflation trade right now
Snippet commentary via Daiawa Securities
- "Right now the easiest reflation trade is to watch commodity prices and buy commodity currencies"
- "The markets have doubts about the Fed's benign view of inflation, but uncertainty about policy keeps some currency pairs in a tight range."
Quotes via Reuters.
Well, commodities are kicking goals right now. CAD the big winner in past weeks in the commodity currency sphere. The Bank of Canada played a role in this with its indication it'd be head of other DM central banks in tapering.
BOC boss Macklem