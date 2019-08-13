Dark clouds reign over the start of European trading

Markets are in a more defensive mood as global risk appetite remains weak

Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX -0.4%

S&P 500 futures -0.2%

US 10-year yields down 2.4 bps to 1.62%

Commodities are also pointing to a bit of a sour mood in risk with oil down by 0.5% and gold up by 0.8% currently. For some context, E-minis were up by about 0.2% earlier before the quick drop over the past half-hour.





Currencies remain more calm for the most part with USD/JPY holding at 105.30 but I reckon if we see bonds start to push the issue a little more, we'll see some risk-off reaction in return.



