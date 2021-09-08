Debt ceiling: Yellen says most likely case is that the cash runs out in October
Now we have a debt ceiling timeline
In a letter to Congress, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen cited uncertainty on exactly when the debt limit will be reached but said the most likely outcome was that cash and extraordinary measures would be exhausted in October.
I'm a bit baffled why Democrats don't deal with this prematurely, given their majority but it doesn't really matter to makers because we've seen a dozen times how they will raise it before anything bad happens.