Deloitte's says UK capex, employment about to surge most in 7 years

Reuters reporting on a survey if large firm CFOs by Deloitte

CFOs were planning to increase investment, as well as hiring, at the fastest pace in almost seven years

were their most aggressive about acquisitions in 11 years

CFOs were much less concerned about Brexit

COVID-19 was still the top of the worry list

three quarters of CFOs reported growing recruitment problems

That's a very encouraging survey indeed, business investment will be a boost to productivity in measures so its doubly positive.



