Deloitte's says UK capex, employment about to surge most in 7 years
Reuters reporting on a survey if large firm CFOs by Deloitte
- CFOs were planning to increase investment, as well as hiring, at the fastest pace in almost seven years
- were their most aggressive about acquisitions in 11 years
- CFOs were much less concerned about Brexit
- COVID-19 was still the top of the worry list
- three quarters of CFOs reported growing recruitment problems
That's a very encouraging survey indeed, business investment will be a boost to productivity in measures so its doubly positive.