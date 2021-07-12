Deloitte's says UK capex, employment about to surge most in 7 years

Reuters reporting on a survey if large firm CFOs by Deloitte 

  • CFOs were planning to increase investment, as well as hiring, at the fastest pace in almost seven years
  • were their most aggressive about acquisitions in 11 years
  • CFOs were much less concerned about Brexit
  • COVID-19 was still the top of the worry list
  • three quarters of CFOs reported growing recruitment problems
That's a very encouraging survey indeed, business investment will be a boost to productivity in measures so its doubly positive. 

