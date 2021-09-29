Pelosi: House to move forward with legislation on suspending debt limit

The debt limit issues could soon be solved

Spoiler: The US isn't going to default





This is from a Politico congressional reporter. It's not clear here how this work and if she's referring to an agreement with moderate Republican Senators, of which they'll need 10.







I gather she's talking about moderate Democratic Senators, who were never really going to block anything.







My firm belief is that the only reason to monitor debt limit drama is to wait and pray for people to actually panicc sell on fear of default, which will never, ever happen. Then to buy that dip.







Update:



