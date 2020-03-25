Details of stimulus bill include equity stake in airlines, payroll tax cut for employers

Some details



CNBC's Eamonn Javers reports:





I'm told that the payroll tax cut in the aid deal will be for employers only, not employees. A Senior Administration Official says employees would benefit from the direct cash payments and enhanced unemployment payouts, but not from the payroll tax cut. Employers would have to pay the payroll tax cut back on a staggered basis in coming years, I'm told.

A separate report says the US government will give airlines direct grants that don't have to be paid back but can't lay off employees for a set period. The US government will also take an equity stake.

