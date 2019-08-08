Dip buyers still keeping equities more steady so far today

S&P 500 futures are up by 0.3% on the session

The risk mood is still a bit of a mixed picture with equities and commodity currencies following a more calm tone and dip buyers are helping out with that as E-minis continue to find support since Asia Pacific trading today.





However, Treasury yields continue to bounce around between flat levels and around 2 bps lower across the curve, leaving for a bit of nerves in USD/JPY with the pair holding lower closer to the 106.00 handle.





I would interpret this as markets taking a bit of a breather after the tumultuous events at the start of the week but the bond market is cautioning against getting too carried away with gains (for risk assets that is).





I reckon this may lead to more choppy trading once again later in the day but be prepared for any fresh catalysts on the US-China trade rhetoric as it continues to be the main driver of markets this week.



