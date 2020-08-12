DOE crude oil inventories -4512K vs -2200K estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Crude oil inventories

  • Crude oil inventories draw of -4512K vs. draw of -2200K estimate. Last week draw -7373K
  • Gasoline inventories draw of -722K vs. draw of -400K estimate. Last week saw a build of +419K
  • Distillates a draw of -2322K vs. a build estimate of +1000K. Last week saw a build of +1591K
  • Cushing build of +1336K vs a build of +532K last week
  • Crude oil implied demand 16966 vs. 18063 last week
  • Gasoline implied demand 9676.4 vs. 9386.6 last week
  • Distillates implied demand 5268.7 vs. 4812.7 last week
  • Crude oil is currently trading at $42.53, up $0.93 or 2.17%
The private data last night showed:

  • Crude -4400K
  • Gasoline -1310K
  • Distilates -2949K
  • Cushing +1073K
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose