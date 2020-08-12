DOE crude oil inventories -4512K vs -2200K estimate
Crude oil inventories
- Crude oil inventories draw of -4512K vs. draw of -2200K estimate. Last week draw -7373K
- Gasoline inventories draw of -722K vs. draw of -400K estimate. Last week saw a build of +419K
- Distillates a draw of -2322K vs. a build estimate of +1000K. Last week saw a build of +1591K
- Cushing build of +1336K vs a build of +532K last week
- Crude oil implied demand 16966 vs. 18063 last week
- Gasoline implied demand 9676.4 vs. 9386.6 last week
- Distillates implied demand 5268.7 vs. 4812.7 last week
- Crude oil is currently trading at $42.53, up $0.93 or 2.17%
The private data last night showed:
- Crude -4400K
- Gasoline -1310K
- Distilates -2949K
- Cushing +1073K