Dollar gains looking more tentative for today, at least for now

The dollar is keeping steadier but off the highs from earlier today

Most major currencies are going back to keeping little changed after some earlier moves which saw the likes of the pound and aussie drop against the greenback.





The dollar is still in good standing as it looks to capitalise on a couple of technical breaks and extend the post-FOMC momentum but there are some cautionary signs.





The bond market is one of them as Treasury yields are once again down on the day. Now, that might have to do with reflation bets dying since the yield curve is also flattening post-Fed but the fact that yields are unable to keep the surge higher this week does present a bit of a headwind as well if it stays the course.





10-year yields now sit down 1.5 bps to 1.489%, with the low today touching 1.467%.





Elsewhere, equities are once again looking sluggish and soft with European indices marked lower and US futures seeing a mixed picture.





S&P 500 futures and Dow futures are down 0.1% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.2%.





Keep in mind that it its quadruple witching day so there's that element of messiness to navigate through as well in trading today.