Dollar holds more tentative to start European trading

Dollar gains kept at bay for the time being

The greenback threatened a bit of a push earlier as EUR/USD fell to a low of 1.1838, its lowest level since 6 April, before holding at 1.1854 currently.





The 18 June low @ 1.1847 remains the key level to watch on the daily chart as the technicals are called upon before we get to the US non-farm payrolls release tomorrow.





Elsewhere, USD/JPY is flirting with an extended run above 111.00 near trendline resistance at 111.25 while AUD/USD moved towards its post-FOMC lows at 0.7476 before bouncing off said support level to close back in on 0.7500 at the moment.





Overall, dollar pairs are back to being little changed now as buyers may be sensing some trepidation before the key risk event on Friday.