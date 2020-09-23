Dollar pares early gains, US futures higher on the session

S&P 500 futures seen up by ~0.5% now





For EUR/USD, keeping below 1.1700 will be the real challenge today for sellers in order to try and establish further downside momentum.





Meanwhile, GBP/USD sellers will be looking to hold below the key daily moving averages @ 1.2724-26 and the 61.8 retracement level @ 1.2722 in order to maintain the downside pressure on the pound in search of a fourth consecutive day of decline.









The slight pullback in the dollar coincides with US futures creeping higher and continuing to shrug off concerns at the start of the week.







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

S&P 500 futures are up by ~0.5% now with Nasdaq futures up by ~0.4%.

The dollar is giving back gains at the start of European morning trade, with EUR/USD now up to 1.1715 after having hit a low of 1.1672 earlier in the day. Meanwhile, GBP/USD has trimmed its decline to 1.2728 after touching fresh two-month lows of 1.2676 earlier.