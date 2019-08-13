Dollar a little firmer ahead of European markets open

The greenback holds more steady to start the new day

Markets are generally in a mixed mood to start the European morning with Asian equities weighed lower from a poor performance by Wall St overnight but also as the airport demonstration in Hong Kong continues for a fifth straight day.





US futures are up by 0.2% though and Treasury yields are little changed on the day after a sharp drop in overnight trading, which saw 2s-10s fall to just ~6 bps.





In the currencies space, the dollar holds a little firmer amid a weaker euro/swissie. EUR/USD is pivoting around the 1.1200 still - much like it has done since last week.





The yen holds a little weaker as a move towards cracking below 105.00 against the dollar falls short for the time being. Other than that, currencies are little changed with AUD/USD keeping in a 16 pips range only despite the aussie leading gains.





Looking ahead, we'll have some data points to move things along but just be mindful of shifts in risk sentiment once again. That will remain the key driver for markets as we navigate through the week.



