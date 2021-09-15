Economic calendar due from Asia today - Australia jobs report
The Australian labour market report is due at 0130 GMT on 16 September 2021
2245 GMT New Zealand GDP for Q2 2021
GDP (sa) q/q expected 1.4%, prior 1.4%
GDP y/y expected 16.3%, prior 2.4%
April to June data is quite old hat now, especially given the renewed COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown response, which will weigh on Q3 data. Nevertheless, the data should confirm the NZ economy headed into Q3 with impressive momentum.
2350 GMT Japan trade balance for August
expected Y -47.7bn, prior Y 439.4bn
Trade balance adjusted
prior Y 52.7bn
Exports
expected 34.0% y/y, prior 37.0%
Imports
expected 40.0% y/y, prior 28.5%
0100 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations, for sept
prior 3.3%
0130GMT Australian employment report for August - extended lockdown a negative for jobs growth
Employment Change: expected -90K, prior 2.2K
Unemployment Rate: expected 4.9%, prior 4.6%
Full-Time Employment Change: prior was -4.2K
Part-Time Employment Change: prior was 6.4K
Participation Rate: expected 65.7%, prior was 66.0%
