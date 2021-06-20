Economic calendar due from Asia today - China monthly loan rate setting
2301 GMT from the UK is the Rightmove house price indicator for June
- prior +1.8% m/m
- not a market mover
0130 GMT China Loan Prime Rate monthly setting, expected to be unchanged again, this would be the 14th consecutive month of steady LPRs.
1 year LPR expected 3.85%, prior 3.85%
5 year LPR expected 4.65%, prior 4.65%
The LPR is set in reference to the rate on the PBOC's medium-term lending facility (MLF). Its a lending reference rate set monthly by 18 banks.