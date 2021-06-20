Economic calendar due from Asia today - China monthly loan rate setting

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2301 GMT from the UK is the Rightmove house price indicator for June

  • prior +1.8% m/m
  • not a market mover

0130 GMT China Loan Prime Rate monthly setting, expected to be unchanged again, this would be the 14th consecutive month of steady LPRs. 

  • 1 year LPR expected 3.85%, prior 3.85%

  • 5 year LPR expected 4.65%, prior 4.65%

  • The LPR is set in reference to the rate on the PBOC's medium-term lending facility (MLF). Its a lending reference rate set monthly by 18 banks. 



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose