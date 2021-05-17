Economic calendar due from Asia today - Fed's Kaplan speaking

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2200 GMT Dallas Fed President Kaplan is speaking 

2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

  • ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

  • prior 111.6

2350 GMT Japan GDP preliminary for Q1 2021

  • GDP sa q/q expected -1.1%, prior +2.8%

  • GDP annualised sa q/q expected -4.5%, prior +11.7%

  • GDP nominal q/q expected -1.3%, prior +2.3%

  • GDP deflator (an inflation indication) expected -0.1%, prior +0.3%

  • Private consumption expected -1.9% q/q, prior +2.2%

  • Business spending expected +0.8%, prior +4.3%

0130 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia May monetary policy meeting minutes.



