Economic calendar due from Asia today - Fed's Kaplan speaking
2200 GMT Dallas Fed President Kaplan is speaking
- He has been an advocate of beginning to discuss FOMC tapering, most recent comments are here
2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 111.6
2350 GMT Japan GDP preliminary for Q1 2021
GDP sa q/q expected -1.1%, prior +2.8%
GDP annualised sa q/q expected -4.5%, prior +11.7%
GDP nominal q/q expected -1.3%, prior +2.3%
GDP deflator (an inflation indication) expected -0.1%, prior +0.3%
Private consumption expected -1.9% q/q, prior +2.2%
Business spending expected +0.8%, prior +4.3%